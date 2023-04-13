Surprise return for Rebos in Boston weeks after closure

Popular department store Rebos has announced an unlikely return to Boston, just weeks after it closed its doors due to rising bills.

The store will make its “extremely exciting reopening” on Saturday, April 22.

It took over the Oldrids store on Strait Bargate in October 2021.

However, in January 2023 the Rebos owner Serkan Aslan said that the company received a £30,000 monthly energy bill to run the store, which left him with no other choice but to make the “difficult decision” to close its doors.

The shop closed for what many believed to be the final time on April 1, but an unexpected announcement has seen new life breathed into Rebos.

“Save the date!” The company posted on Facebook.

“We are extremely excited to announce the reopening of our Rebos store on Saturday 22nd April!

“With a whole load of new in-store additions we’re excited to present to you a fresh exciting new Rebos for everyone to enjoy! Don’t forget to bring your family & friends and come and join us on Saturday 22nd April for our grand reopening.”

A letter seemingly from Mr Aslan, seen by The Lincolnite, outlines the decision to return.

It states that a play zone for children will be on the second floor, the cafe and restaurant have been refurbished with new menus and are now under new management, and there is a brand-new hair and beauty salon on-site.

Management at Rebos said they had witnessed Boston’s “extreme upset” at the store closure, and now want to “give back to their loyal shoppers” in the form of a relaunch.

The letter says: “The Rebos team are determined to not give up on Boston, but instead bring a new exciting family destination.”

The Lincolnite has attempted to contact the company for further details

