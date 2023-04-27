Boston woman’s heartache as family caught in Sudan fighting
Her father was evacuated, but others are still there
A Boston woman with relatives in Sudan is desperately trying to find out what’s happened to them.
Meinas Mohamed has aunts, uncles and cousins in the country where violence broke out two weeks ago.
Her father was visiting family at the time, but was able to secure a French evacuation flight out of the country.
She is concerned about elderly relatives who need medication and a young cousin with special needs.
“There have been issues in neighbourhoods close to them where it’s been heavily bombed. Fighting is so sporadic and unpredictable,” she told BBC Look North.
“Places have been bombed heavily and taken over by different factions. There are places where you can’t fit beside your window.
“There are issues with electricity, running water, bread – basic things that people had no issue with before.
“I feel so guilty, part of me wishes I was there with her.
“It’s hard when you’re alone and seeing all of this terrible news.”
She is hoping to connect with other Sudanese people in Lincolnshire and find out what has happened to her family.
Hundreds have been killed since violence erupted, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens.
