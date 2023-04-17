Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Lincoln
The investigation is ongoing
A boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Lincoln.
The collision happened on Westwick Gardens shortly before 3pm on Sunday (April 16.)
His injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening, and police are looking into the incident.
Lincolnshire Police said: “The boy was taken to hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.
“No arrests have been made and our investigation is ongoing.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now