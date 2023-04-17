4 hours ago

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Lincoln

The investigation is ongoing
Westwick Gardens in Lincoln. | Photo: Google Street View

A boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Lincoln.

The collision happened on Westwick Gardens shortly before 3pm on Sunday (April 16.)

His injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening, and police are looking into the incident.

Lincolnshire Police said: “The boy was taken to hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made and our investigation is ongoing.”

