City of Lincoln 10K: Abbie Donnelly breaks own female course record

Abbie Donnelly shattered her own female course record at the City of Lincoln 10K, in a thrilling race that marked Lincoln’s largest road running event. In the men’s race, only one second separated the first and second finishers at the City of Lincoln 10K finish line. Jordan Skelly claimed victory with a time of 30 minutes and 19 seconds, earning the title for the second consecutive year. Lewis Jagger secured second place, finishing in 30 minutes and 20 seconds, while Daniel Haymes rounded out the top three with a time of 30 minutes and 41 seconds.

Donnelly crossed the finish line as the first female runner, clocking in at 31 minutes and 41 seconds. Laura Kaye came in second, with a time of 35 minutes and 48 seconds, and Katie Harbon claimed third place, finishing in 35 minutes and 52 seconds. See the full results here.

A member of the Lincoln Wellington Athletics Club, Donnelly enjoyed another record-breaking race at Sunday’s City of Lincoln 10K. This marks her fifth consecutive year as the fastest female finisher. This year’s female winner also established the quickest time ever in a Run For All 10K female race, setting a new City of Lincoln 10K female course record with a time of 31 minutes and 42 seconds. This achievement bested her previous record by 1 minute and 12 seconds.

The City of Lincoln buzzed with energy as runners of all abilities and ages gathered for the event. Fun runners, fundraisers, and club runners laced up their trainers for a race that has become a firm favourite on the region’s running calendar. We’ll have a full photo gallery for you soon.

Run For All, in partnership with the City of Lincoln Council, organised the race, which began at 10:00 am on Riseholme Road and concluded at the historic Lincoln Cathedral. The course took runners through Longsdales Road, Nettleham Road, Church Lane, Newport, Yarborough Crescent, Burton Road, Queen Elizabeth Road, and back along Riseholme Road.

Participants tackled personal challenges, vied for victory, or aimed to complete the 10K course. As part of the event, runners were encouraged to fundraise for a charity of their choice or one of the event’s partner charities, which include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Sophie’s Journey, and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The newly branded City of Lincoln 10K University of Lincoln Team Challenge also occurred on race day. In this challenge, teams worked together to achieve the fastest combined time, rather than competing individually. Results will be announced shortly.

The Arena Group City of Lincoln Mini and Junior runs took place earlier in the day, providing a fun and healthy activity for families and friends of all abilities. Children were encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Sophie’s Journey.

Sophie’s Journey, established in memory of Sophie Robinson from Lincoln, offers free holidays to Lincolnshire children living with cancer and their families. Sophie sadly passed away in January 2016 at the age of 12, after a two-year battle with medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain tumour. The charity operates two dedicated caravans at Golden Sands Holiday Park in Mablethorpe for these families to enjoy.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Director of Operations at Run For All, said, “We want to say a huge well done and thank you to all runners who joined us today. With the addition of the City of Lincoln 10K University of Lincoln Team Challenge and Arena Group City of Lincoln Mini and Junior runs, it has been an action-packed day of running and fundraising for all those involved.”

He added, “Supporters out on course really added to the community spirit element of the day, and we want to take this opportunity to thank our fantastic marshals, volunteers, sponsors and partners who helped make the event a tremendous experience for all those taking part. We are already looking forward to next year’s event and welcoming our runners back to the start line.”

