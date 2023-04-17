Open prison absconder who trafficked children in Lincoln still at large
The public shouldn’t approach him
A man who trafficked children in Lincoln still hasn’t been found over five months after going missing from an open prison.
Zakaria Mohammed was the first man to be convicted under new modern slavery laws in 2018, and was serving time at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.
Police are still appealing for information to find him after he went missing on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Mohammed, 26, was previously jailed for 14 years after admitting running a narcotics supply chain and trafficking two boys and a girl to deal on his behalf.
Children, who had previously been reported as missing, were discovered inside flats in Lincoln when police carried out raids and recovered money, drugs and weapons.
Police are urging people not to approach Mohammed, who has links to the Birmingham and Edinburgh areas. He is described by police as five foot, eight inches tall, and of slim build, and he has links to the Birmingham area.
Over five months on, Derbyshire Police confirmed he is still at large and that they are working with officers in those areas to follow up on any leads or sightings.
Derbyshire Police said they would like to hear from anyone who has seen Mohammed or has any information on where he is now.
Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 22000661733 via the force’s website, Facebook, or Twitter.
Information can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.
