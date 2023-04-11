Dangerous driver awaits sentencing after armed police chase

Officers from our armed response team saw a silver BMW being driven on High Street, Boston just before 2pm on Saturday 8 April.

They requested that the driver stop the vehicle, but instead he sped off. The officers pursued the vehicle for around 5 minutes.

The driver eventually stopped the car on Solway Ave, Wyberton, and ran off; he was arrested within minutes. He was subsequently charged and kept in custody until he could appear at the next available court.

On Monday 10 April, Arkadiusz Czerwinski, 34, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton, pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, the case has been transferred to the Crown Court for sentencing. Meanwhile, Czerwinski has been remanded into custody.

