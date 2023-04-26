Former Skegness town hall to be turned into hotel

Skegness’ former town hall will be turned into a 57-bed hotel under new plans.

The 97-year-old building was sold by the East Lindsey District Council last year, with an asking price of £600,000.

Taj Bola, owner of The Royal Hotel Skegness, has applied to carry out the changes to the Grade II Listed property.

The majority of existing offices would be converted into a mix of bedrooms, with five on the lower ground floor, 16 on the upper ground floor, 20 on the first and 16 on the second floor.

“The proposed change of use will cause minimal harm to the significance of the listed building and will ultimately lead to an enhancement and a secure future,” the documents said.

“The less than substantial harm caused to the listed building would not outweigh the significant benefits to the tourism industry and local economy.”

The town hall was constructed in 1926 to the design of William Henry Ansell, built with red brick and stone dressings, and an extension from the second half of the 20th century adjoins the west side of the west pavilion.

It was converted to use as a town hall in 1964, and the rooms within the building have been largely been used as offices for East Lindsey District Council, adapted and modernised to fit purpose.

Mr Bola bought the former town hall from the council in April 2022.

At the time, he said the building would form part of his “long-term strategy of developing visitor attractions and experiences along the entire length of the seafront, from North Parade all the way to Princes Parade”.

Documents submitted to the council said there would be no external alterations to the building and the internal layout already “lends itself to the proposal”.

Meawhile, Councillor Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance at East Lindsey District Council said, “We are pleased the Town Hall has received a successful bid, it is an extraordinary building with a fantastic coastal location.

“We look forward to seeing the property in full use again and wish Mr Bola well in his future endeavours”.

ELDC had put it up for sale at a guide price of £600,000 as part of its bid to pay for its move to a new headquarters in Horncastle.

It has also put its former base at Tedder Hall, in Manby, up for tender.

The council moved to the £7million public sector hub in Horncastle in early January.

