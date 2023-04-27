Return of long distance bus journeys from Grimsby to London

Direct buses between Grimsby and London are returning.

National Express is once again serving North East Lincolnshire after a three-year break.

The Grimsby to London route will start on Friday, April 28. The 452 service will start from Osborne Street, Grimsby, and finish at London Victoria.

It will stop along the way at Cleethorpes, New Waltham, Louth, Wragby, Lincoln and Nottingham. There will also be a return service for these locations.

On April 3, a Grimsby to Birmingham service began.

North East Lincolnshire Council and its delivery partner Equans made the announcement about National Express’s return to the area.

“It’s great to see the National Express serve North East Lincolnshire again,” said Jonathan Ford, Equans senior transport officer.

“It is a key transport link that provides people the option to travel to far locations like London and Birmingham by bus, which can be a cheaper way to travel. We look forward to working with National Express more in the future.”

The Grimsby to Birmingham 151 service, which also has a return service, starts from Osborne Street, Grimsby.

It stops at Cleethorpes, Louth, Wragby, Lincoln, Newark-on-Trent, Leicester and finishes at Birmingham Coach Station.

Ed Rickard, National Express’s service delivery director, said: “More and more customers are turning to coach travel as an affordable, reliable and sustainable way to get around.

“We’re thrilled to bring our services back to Grimsby, offering residents better connectivity and choice of transport to help them get to where they need to be.”

Tickets for both services are already available to buy on National Express’s website.

