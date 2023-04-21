Glamping buses to create unique accomodation on Wolds farm

As seen on Johnny Vegas’ Carry on Glamping

You wait ages for a double decker bus to sleep in, and then two come along at once.

A Lincolnshire farm is hoping to install the elaborate ‘Mega Decker’ glamping pods, which have featured on Johnny Vegas’ Carry on Glamping.

The two double-decker buses join together to create one massive pod, sleeping four to eight people.

GB Grant and Sons have applied to East Lindsey District Council for the installation at their Cadwell farm, creating an off-grid sustainable glamping experience called Wold of Your Own.

The ground floor of one bus houses the children’s sleeping area, with the adults’ sleeping area, bath tub and composting toilet in the other.

The accommodation has been created by company Shred & Butta.

In their application documents, GB Grant said the farm needed to diversify and adapt for the future.

“Wold of your Own is born out of a desire to showcase to others what we see everyday, the best of what the Lincolnshire Wolds has to offer,” the applications say.

“We aim to provide a sustainable luxurious idyllic glamping retreat for those wishing to escape, relax, reconnect with nature and revitalise.

“The accomodation has been built using recycled material, and is painted matte black with hints of natuiral wood in order to blend into the landscape when viewed from a distance.”

The applicant said the buses could not be seen by the general public unless they were on the farm itself.

The site would be off-grid and self-sustaining, using solar power and other sustainable methods.

The council will decide on the plans at a later date.

