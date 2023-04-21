Lincoln City mock Elon Musk after losing Twitter verification

#BlueTickGate reaches the Imps, and they did not disappoint

Lincoln City have been having some light-hearted fun on social media after the club lost its Twitter verification.

Elon Musk has removed legacy blue ticks from verified accounts, with users now having to pay a monthy fee for his Twitter Blue service.

A host of high-profile celebrities including LeBron James and Stephen King have announced they would not be paying for their blue ticks.

Lincoln City Football Club’s official account has realised that it no longer had a blue tick this morning – thus beginning a thread of hilarious chaos.

👀 SO… Given we're no longer official, does this mean we can tweet what we want? 🧵#BlueTickGate — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) April 21, 2023

“Does this mean we can tweet what we want?” Lincoln City’s twitter account posted, followed by a series of amusing tweets ranging from jokes about SpaceX rocket launches to Stricty Come Dancing auditions by first team staff.

A GIF of a man hilariously failing to fly into the sky with a homemade rocket was tweeted out by the Imps, tagging SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to tell him “pick up your rocket mate”.

It was a quip about a recent SpaceX rocekt launch that successfully took off, but blew up shortly afterwards.

They went on to challenge Wycome Wanderers, this Satuday’s League One oppositon for the Imps, to a winner gets to keep the blue tick match.

Football clubs at the top of the game, such as Manchester United, were given gold ticks on Twitter due to being official organisations, which begs the question as to why Lincoln City aren’t considered that either?

