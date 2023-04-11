Investigation launched after spate of Grantham burglaries

We are appealing for witnesses to burglaries at two commercial premises and two residential homes in the Grantham area last week.

We are not currently treating them as linked, but we will keep an open mind as our investigation into each incident progresses. We have been conducting a number of enquiries since these incidents were reported, including house to house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and following other lines of investigation, and we now hope that a public appeal could assist us further.

The first incident was reported to have taken place at Cambridge Street at some point between 7am and 5pm on 3 April, where the rear window to the property was smashed and whisky, a radio, a Bosch drill and batteries were stolen. Incident 326 of 3 April relates.

The second incident was an attempted burglary which was reported the following day at the Isaac Newton Centre. The attempted break in is believed to have taken place at some point between 1.30am and 2.40am. Incident 98 of 4 April relates.

There was then a break in at the Bridgend Costcutter store at around 3.30am on 4 April, where tobacco was reported stolen. We now believe that there may have been someone in the area at the time of the Costcutter incident who may have seen the offender, and we are appealing for them to get in touch with any information they might be able to share. Incident 27 of 4 April relates.

Then in the early hours of 5 April, a property in Grantley Street was targeted where a rear door was broken, but they did not gain access. Incident 18 of 5 April relates.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please email [email protected].

