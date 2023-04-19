Jake Quickenden to host inaugural Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards

The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards 2023 is set to make its debut with a star-studded event, as Jake Quickenden takes the helm as the evening’s host. This inaugural event aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of local businesses and individuals in the health and beauty industry.

Jake Quickenden, a multi-talented artist, first gained fame on The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! He has since built a successful career on television and in music, including winning the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice and not to mention his status as The Lincolnite Person of the Year 2022. With his engaging personality and charm, Jake is an ideal choice to host this first-time event, designed to honour the unsung heroes and dedicated professionals in the region.

Nominations for the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards will close on Friday, 5th May 2023.

The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards will be held at the Engine Shed on June 22, providing a perfect setting for the memorable night. Guests will enjoy a scrumptious three-course meal, live entertainment, and the opportunity to network with fellow industry professionals in a relaxed atmosphere.

With 16 award categories, including Best Hair Salon, Fitness Professional of the year, and Complementary Health Practitioner, the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards aim to acknowledge the hard work, passion, and commitment of local health and beauty professionals. An expert panel of judges will determine the winners, who will be announced during the glamour-filled ceremony.

Tickets for the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards 2023 are now available for purchase on the event’s official website. Secure your spot early, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Join Jake Quickenden and the rest of the Lincolnshire community for a remarkable night of glamour, talent, and appreciation.

The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards 2023 is set to be an unforgettable event, commemorating the dedicated professionals who contribute to the health and well-being of our local communities. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the region’s top talent and achievements in the health and beauty industry.