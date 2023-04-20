Menu
Lincoln 15m tall 5G mast divides opinion, but gets planning approval

Residents didn’t want it to block the pavement
The mast would go outside the Lincolnshire Co-operative building | Photo: Google Streetview
By Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to put up a 15m tall 5G mast in Lincoln sparked debate amongst councillors, but they have ultimately approved it.

Developers CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) believe the monopole on Boultham Park Road will bring “greater speed, capacity and functionality” to the surrounding areas.

However, some residents have raised concerns over the width of pavement it would take up as it would be fitted with equipment cabinets and antennas.

John Waring, who was representing residents of the nearby Home Grange apartments, addressed the City of Lincoln Council Planning Committee during a meeting on Wednesday, as he said the structure would create a safety hazard for pedestrians, especially parents with pushchairs.

He said: “We would like to state that we are not against the installation of masts and understand the need for their installation.

“However, the siting of this mast leaves much to be desired.”

The site location plan | Image: City of Lincoln Council

The application was labelled “lazy” by Park Ward Councillor Chris Burke (Labour & Co-operative Party) as he insisted that those behind the development were not taking into account the thoughts of local residents.

“I think this is a lazy application and it is not taking into account the lived-in environment,” he said.

Hartsholme Councillor Biff Bean (Labour) echoed his thoughts, adding: “It feels like we’re stuffing it in wherever we can. I don’t like this application one bit.”

On the other hand, Boultham Councillor Gary Hewson (Labour & Co-operative Party) as he believes quicker internet speeds will support residents working remotely.

He added: “You’ve got to move along with technology. I’m looking to the future and this application will provide the service we are looking for.”

Members of the committee were divided, with equal numbers voting in favour and against the application, although the casting vote was made by Minster Councillor Naomi Tweddle (Labour), who ultimately approved the plans.

7 hours ago

A indicative CGI of how the hotel could look
By Local Democracy Reporter

Initial plans for a new 105-bed waterside hotel have been approved in a bid to attract more visitors to Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.

The six-storey structure would replace the currently vacant Co-op shopping centre on the corner of Waterside South.

It would also include the demolition of the footbridge oversailing Melville Street. However, this would require additional land law consent.

Lincolnshire Co-op believe the hotel will help meet the need for visitor accommodation in the city centre and provide wider public benefits.

Another artist’s impression of what the six-storey structure would look like | Image: City of Lincoln Council

Members of City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee praised the proposal during a meeting on Wednesday, as it would help transform a forgotten side of the city square.

Hartsholme Councillor Biff Bean (Labour) backed the scheme, saying: “It sounds like they [Lincolnshire Co-Op] have gone to great length to make this project viable.”

He added: “I’ve never been a big fan of that bridge anyway.”

Boultham Councillor Gary Hewson (Labour & Co-operative Party) shared his disliking of the bridge as he labelled it an “eyesore”.

“I welcome this outline planning application and I hope it moves forward,” he continued.

Shortly after, members of the committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We’re pleased to have been granted outline planning permission for this scheme, it’s an important milestone in bringing a new hotel to the city.

“There is still a lot to be done before submitting any application for full planning permission and delivering this scheme. We will now be undertaking this work.”

The plans were originally for a seven-store structure, however, pre-application discussions and revision during the course of the application led to a reduction in height.

Designs were also realigned in order to maintain views of Lincoln Cathedral and Castle.

9 hours ago

Quinn Branson was just three days old when he needed to be resuscitated at Lincoln County Hospital. | Photo: Damon Branson

A Lincoln dad will be running the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for a charity that supported his family while his baby boy endured a ‘scary time’ in hospital.

Damon Branson’s son Quinn was born via emergency caesarean section on February 1, 2019 and both mum Lisa and their new baby stayed in hospital for two days before being allowed to return home.

However, at just three days old Quinn was struggling with feeding and Lisa decided to take their new-born to Lincoln’s A&E department where his condition rapidly deteriorated.

After being resusicated by medical staff at Lincoln County Hospital, Quinn was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, some 60 miles away from home, for specialist care.

Throughout Quinn’s time in Sheffield, Damon and Lisa were supported by Treetop House and Magnolia House, two ‘Homes from Home’ run by The Sick Children’s Trust.

The charity provides families with a place to stay close to their seriously ill child’s hospital bedside and Damon said they “were able to offer us accommodation so that we were able to stay with him through a very scary time.” There is no charge to stay at the ‘Homes from Home’, but it costs the charity £40 a night to support a family.

Quinn’s condition is said to “remain something of a mystery, but the specialist at Sheffield said the most likely diagnosis was Transient Hyperinsulinisum, which means that because he wasn’t feeding, his body went into shock after producing too much insulin,” his dad said.

Damon added that he “will be eternally grateful for the support” and wanted to say thank you to the charity. On Sunday, April 23 he will take on the London Marathon to raise money for them. He is so far raised over £880.

Donate to Damon’s fundraising page here

Quinn with dad Damon, who is running the London Marathon to raise money for The Sick Children’s Trust. | Photo: Damon Branson

Recalling the tough time in hosptial, Damon said: “Basically, all hell broke loose. Quinn crashed and was quickly surrounded by medical staff, who were trying to resuscitate him.

“It was terrifying for us. They managed to stabilise him, but they didn’t know why this had happened. They couldn’t work out what was wrong with him.

“It was not long before a specialist team from Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham arrived, who were brilliant. They scanned his brain and did all sorts of tests on him, trying to get to the bottom of it.

“They told us that he needed to be sent to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, being blue-lighted directly to their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with us following as quickly as we could.

“Quinn was in NICU for around four days before eventually being well enough to move onto the High Dependency Unit, where he stayed for another five days.

“During this time they did everything they could feed him up, getting his milk via a feeding tube through his nose. Thankfully, he improved so much that he was eventually moved onto the regular ward, where we could be more involved in his care.

“He had so much treatment, but they eventually got him right and was discharged after three weeks. We were so relieved, and incredibly happy.”

Brotherly love – four-year-old Quinn is a wonderful big brother to Arlo, who is two-years-old. | Photo: Damon Branson

Quinn is now four-years-old and being a “fantastic big brother” to Arlo, who is two-years-old, and Damon is grateful for all the support from The Sick Children’s Trust.

He added: “If it wasn’t for The Sick Children’s Trust it would have been a disaster for us, being so far away from home and faced with the prospect of expensive hotels.

“As well as giving us the chance to get the rest we both needed and a quiet place to talk through everything that was happening, it proved vital for me to keep my business up and running.

“I’d often work on the bed with my laptop and phone when I could, just to keep things ticking over. I don’t know how we would have got by without their incredible support.”

Quinn in hospital. | Photo: Damon Branson

Damon will join 15 other runners who will be taking part in the London Marathon to support The Sick Children’s Trust.

He said: “With two young children and running my own business, it has been hard to find the time to train, but I’ve done as much as I can to get ready for this and I’m so pleased to be giving something back to The Sick Children’s Trust.

“I feel it is so important because what they did for us was priceless. I really hope I can raise a decent amount of money to give back to this wonderful charity.”

