Lincoln 15m tall 5G mast divides opinion, but gets planning approval
Residents didn’t want it to block the pavement
Plans to put up a 15m tall 5G mast in Lincoln sparked debate amongst councillors, but they have ultimately approved it.
Developers CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) believe the monopole on Boultham Park Road will bring “greater speed, capacity and functionality” to the surrounding areas.
However, some residents have raised concerns over the width of pavement it would take up as it would be fitted with equipment cabinets and antennas.
John Waring, who was representing residents of the nearby Home Grange apartments, addressed the City of Lincoln Council Planning Committee during a meeting on Wednesday, as he said the structure would create a safety hazard for pedestrians, especially parents with pushchairs.
He said: “We would like to state that we are not against the installation of masts and understand the need for their installation.
“However, the siting of this mast leaves much to be desired.”
The application was labelled “lazy” by Park Ward Councillor Chris Burke (Labour & Co-operative Party) as he insisted that those behind the development were not taking into account the thoughts of local residents.
“I think this is a lazy application and it is not taking into account the lived-in environment,” he said.
Hartsholme Councillor Biff Bean (Labour) echoed his thoughts, adding: “It feels like we’re stuffing it in wherever we can. I don’t like this application one bit.”
On the other hand, Boultham Councillor Gary Hewson (Labour & Co-operative Party) as he believes quicker internet speeds will support residents working remotely.
He added: “You’ve got to move along with technology. I’m looking to the future and this application will provide the service we are looking for.”
Members of the committee were divided, with equal numbers voting in favour and against the application, although the casting vote was made by Minster Councillor Naomi Tweddle (Labour), who ultimately approved the plans.
