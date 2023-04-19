Waterside hotel to transform Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter
More improvements coming to Lincoln city centre
Initial plans for a new 105-bed waterside hotel have been approved in a bid to attract more visitors to Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.
The six-storey structure would replace the currently vacant Co-op shopping centre on the corner of Waterside South.
It would also include the demolition of the footbridge oversailing Melville Street. However, this would require additional land law consent.
Lincolnshire Co-op believe the hotel will help meet the need for visitor accommodation in the city centre and provide wider public benefits.
Members of City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee praised the proposal during a meeting on Wednesday, as it would help transform a forgotten side of the city square.
Hartsholme Councillor Biff Bean (Labour) backed the scheme, saying: “It sounds like they [Lincolnshire Co-Op] have gone to great length to make this project viable.”
He added: “I’ve never been a big fan of that bridge anyway.”
Boultham Councillor Gary Hewson (Labour & Co-operative Party) shared his disliking of the bridge as he labelled it an “eyesore”.
“I welcome this outline planning application and I hope it moves forward,” he continued.
Shortly after, members of the committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We’re pleased to have been granted outline planning permission for this scheme, it’s an important milestone in bringing a new hotel to the city.
“There is still a lot to be done before submitting any application for full planning permission and delivering this scheme. We will now be undertaking this work.”
The plans were originally for a seven-store structure, however, pre-application discussions and revision during the course of the application led to a reduction in height.
Designs were also realigned in order to maintain views of Lincoln Cathedral and Castle.
