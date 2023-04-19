6 seconds ago

Waterside hotel to transform Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter

More improvements coming to Lincoln city centre
A indicative CGI of how the hotel could look | Image: City of Lincoln Council
By Local Democracy Reporter

Initial plans for a new 105-bed waterside hotel have been approved in a bid to attract more visitors to Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.

The six-storey structure would replace the currently vacant Co-op shopping centre on the corner of Waterside South.

It would also include the demolition of the footbridge oversailing Melville Street. However, this would require additional land law consent.

Lincolnshire Co-op believe the hotel will help meet the need for visitor accommodation in the city centre and provide wider public benefits.

Another artist’s impression of what the six-storey structure would look like | Image: City of Lincoln Council

Members of City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee praised the proposal during a meeting on Wednesday, as it would help transform a forgotten side of the city square.

Hartsholme Councillor Biff Bean (Labour) backed the scheme, saying: “It sounds like they [Lincolnshire Co-Op] have gone to great length to make this project viable.”

He added: “I’ve never been a big fan of that bridge anyway.”

Boultham Councillor Gary Hewson (Labour & Co-operative Party) shared his disliking of the bridge as he labelled it an “eyesore”.

“I welcome this outline planning application and I hope it moves forward,” he continued.

Shortly after, members of the committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We’re pleased to have been granted outline planning permission for this scheme, it’s an important milestone in bringing a new hotel to the city.

“There is still a lot to be done before submitting any application for full planning permission and delivering this scheme. We will now be undertaking this work.”

The plans were originally for a seven-store structure, however, pre-application discussions and revision during the course of the application led to a reduction in height.

Designs were also realigned in order to maintain views of Lincoln Cathedral and Castle.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.