Lincoln bowls club to bowl non-stop for 62 hours in world record attempt
The record stands at 60 hours
An indoor bowls club in Lincoln is attempting to break a Guinness World Record with 62 hours of non-stop bowling.
Six members of Lincoln and District Indoor Bowling Club – Lisa Devlin, Stan Day, Andy Sellars, Dean Morley, and husband-and-wife duo Paul and Collette Fawcett – will be the teams attempting the record.
The record is currently held by Sleaford & District Indoor Bowls Club and stands at over 60 hours.
The Lincoln club began their record attempt at 7am on Friday, April 14 and aim to finish at 9pm on Sunday, April 16.
The team says it would welcome sponsors from club members and the wider community in support of their efforts.
All funds raised will contribute to the clubs aim of raising £20,000 for a new scoreboard and to donate to the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity – donate to the fundraiser here.
The charity is close to the heart of club member Andy Sellars, who will take part in the record attempt. His 22-year-old daughter Emma had Crohn’s and Colitis and is “still not well”, he said.
Lisa Devlin, who is also taking part in the record attempt, told BBC Look North: “The fact that we’re here now still doing four, five hours and we still feel really good, I think it’s a good omen that we’re going to finish it. I’m not leaving here until we’ve done the 62 hours.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now