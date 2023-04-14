Everything you need to know about the Lincoln 10K 2023

Voters across Lincoln are set to head to elect their next district councillors next month, but many will choose to stay at home.

According to data from the City of Lincoln Council, only 29.07% of Lincolnshire’s capital voted in the last year’s local elections, with only one ward – Minster – managing to attract a third of its population to the polls.

Six of the city’s 11 wards fell below 30% in their turnout in 2022, but one area really stood out with just over 20% of its constituents voting.

Here’s our breakdown of the Lincoln wards with the lowest voter turnout.

Park

The ward with the lowest turnout last year was Park, with only 20.58% of its 6,069 residents coming out to vote.

Lloyd Buckley, of Colgrave Street, is just one person that chose not to vote last year.

He said: “I don’t think the council notice some of the things that happen on the streets here. It really doesn’t affect the way we live our lives.”

However, David, of Derby Street, believes residents need to do their civic duty when the polls open again on Thursday, May 4.

“If you don’t vote, things will steadily be imposed on you and you won’t have the ability to stop them,” he said.

He attributed the lack of voter turnout around the area to a lack of community, adding: “Historically, this was a place where working people lived.

“If you look at all the factories within Park Ward, they fed the factories with labourers. Those factories don’t exist any longer and so those houses are basically just dormitory places where people live.

“There is no community in that sense. You just park where you park, live where you live, go to work and do what you do. But if there is no community, there is no ownership.”

Councillor and former Mayor Sue Burke (Labour) believes more people are starting to recognise the important work being done by City of Lincoln Council and hopes that voting figures will reflect that.

She said: “We have a very mobile population and that has a lot to do with voter register but there is still a core of residents there.

“Over the years, we’ve invested a lot in Park Ward, particularly Sincil Bank, and engaged with the residents and are seeing some good things happening.

“I’m hoping people will see that the city council are making improvements and are concerned with local issues.”

This year, Councillor Burke will be defending her seat against George Clark (Conservative), Olly Craven (Liberal Democrat) and Sally-Anne Horscroft (Green).

Witham

Out of a population of around 6,059 people, only 29.92% of constituents in Witham entered the polls in the 2022 local elections.

The area has been under Conservative control since it was established as a new ward in 2016.

This year, candidates Alvin Bissitt from Labour, Felicity Christopher from the Liberal Democrats and Nick Smith from Reform UK are hoping to take Councillor Thomas Dyer’s (Conservative) seat.

Boultham

Four parties contested the Boultham Ward last year with an overall turnout of 1,407, only 27.57%.

The area remained red with Councillor Gary Hewson managing to hold on to his seat for another term.

Councillor Liz Bushell is looking to defend her seat this time around as she goes up against Liberal Democrat Sarah-Jane Uldall, Conservative Daniel Carvalho and David Kenyon from the Greens.

Moorland

Over the last two years, Moorland Ward has continued to decline in voter turnout, leading to only 27.39% of its 5,601 residents voting in the last local elections.

Labour currently represent the ward, with Councillor Adrianna McNulty taking last year’s seat. However, Liberal Democrat Ross Pepper and Conservative Pete Edwards are hoping to change that this year.

They’ll be running against Councillor Bob Bushell as he attempts to defend his spot on the council.

Glebe

During last year’s elections, only 27.30% of 5,794 constituents in Glebe entered the polls.

The Tories, Liberal Democrats and the Greens all contested to take the seat from Labour, but ultimately failed to take Councillor Patrick Vaughan’s seat.

This year, Councillor Jackie Kirk will be fighting to keep her district councillor title, while contesting against the Green Party’s Treed Carter, Conservative Jeanette Pavey and Liberal Democrat Aidan Wells.

Birchwood

Birchwood had the second-lowest voter turnout in 2022 at only 25.32% of 5,885 constituents.

Conservative Alan Briggs managed to keep hold of his seat last year, despite some voters turning to Labour.

Mayor Rosie Kirk has already confirmed she’ll be stepping down for these elections after a decade of being a councillor so the ward could be anyone’s game this time around.

Hopeful candidates Amie Cave (Conservative), Stephen Chapman (Liberal Democrat), Dylan Stothard (Labour) and Tony Todd (Reform UK) are all hoping to win your votes.

