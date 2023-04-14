Everything you need to know about the Lincoln 10K 2023
Road closures, route and parking for the race
Thousands of runners will be pounding the streets for the Lincoln 10K on Sunday.
The city’s most popular race is back, welcoming both seasoned athletes chasing PBs and people raising money for charity.
The weather is looking better than last year’s torrential downpour.
The race will begin at 10am on Sunday, April 16, and will affect traffic and roads in uphill Lincoln for most of the morning and some of the afternoon.
We’ve put together a guide of road closures, parking, and where to watch the race.
Race route
The route begins on Riseholme Road, with the starting gun firing at 10am.
Runners will head south, completing a circular loop around the Nettleham Road and Newport.
They will then turn onto Yarborough Crescent and Burton Road, hitting the halfway mark as they reach Queen Elizabeth Road.
They will then retrace their steps on Riseholme Road – adding a detour around Ravendale Drive – before completing the final 2km stretch along Nettleham Road, with crowds to cheer them road.
They will cross the finish line on Priory Gate, with the first runner expected around 10.30am.
Road closures
The 10K race will start on Riseholme Road at 10.00am and will finish outside the steps of Lincoln Cathedral.
The Arena Group City of Lincoln Mini run will start at 9.00am outside Lincoln Cathedral and the Junior run shortly after at 9.05am.
The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.00am on Sunday 16th April and 2.30pm on Sunday 16th April.
The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: Minster Yard, Nettleham Road, Newport, Lenton Green and Barkston Gardens, starting from Saturday April 15 at 4.00pm until Sunday April 16 at 4.00pm.
Road closures will begin at 4.00am around the start line on Riseholme Road and the finish line on Priory Gate and Minster Yard.
Closures facilitated for the Mini and Junior event will begin from 8.00am around Northgate, Nettleham Road, Church Lane, Broadway, Bruce Road and Newport.
The rest of the closures on route will be enforced from 9.40am including Burton Road, Queen Elizabeth Road, Yarborough Crescent, Ravendale Drive, Cabourne Avenue and Laughton Way.
The final closure on route will be re-opened for 12.30pm with Priory Gate re-open for 2.30pm.
For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit: https://www.runforall.com/
Parking
Runners travelling from the north, south or east should use the Sudbrook Drive car park off Riseholme Road.
For people approaching Lincoln from the west, the Yarborough Leisure Centre playing field will be open, accessed via Sudbrooke Drive. Access will be restricted from 11.30am.
Anyone travelling to the race is advised to leave extra time as the roads could be busy.
