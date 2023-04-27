Lincoln village divided over new homes near conservation area
Initial plans have been downsized from 25 to just eight new properties
Revised plans to build eight new homes on a former farm in Reepham have been given the go-ahead by West Lindsey District Council.
Under the proposal from developers M Good and Son Ltd, each dwelling will be built on land at Good’s Farm and will benefit from associated garaging, car parking, footpaths and landscaping.
The company initially applied to build 25 new properties along the northern edge of the Lincoln village in August 2018, but the plans were refused by the council’s Planning Committee.
They felt that the proposed development would detract from the character and significance of the area, and didn’t include enough affordable houses for first-time buyers.
Initial blueprints also involved turning an existing barn into a new home, but changes have been made to enable the retention of the building in its current form following opposition from residents.
Despite alterations being made, several villagers still objected to the application due to fears it would obstruct views of the conservation area to the north of the site and spoil the area’s quiet nature.
Writing to the council, Aden Thomas and Eleanor Carless, of Meadow Lane, said: “Our property, and those in the vicinity, will be dwarfed by the new properties and lose a significant amount of privacy as a result. Plots three and four would be particularly intrusive.
“In addition, we would also lose our view out onto the Conservation Area to the north. We also feel that there would be a total lack of transition between the existing properties in there and the proposed dwellings.”
Jodie McGowan, also of Meadow Lane, added: “As a young family, we have enjoyed the privacy and security of this rural location, set on the edge of the Conservation Area. When purchasing the property, we paid a significant premium for this amenity.
“It is a peaceful, unique area of the village, which would endure significant, permanent disruption if the development is agreed.”
Members of WLDC’s Planning Committee felt the changes made to the application were adequate as they voted in its favour during a meeting on Wednesday.
“After having studied the report and attended the site visit, I cannot find any reasons to refuse this application,” said Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson (Conservative) as he seconded the motion.
