Lincoln’s Central Market redevelopment to include new Turtle Bay restaurant

A new Turtle Bay restaurant could be coming to Lincoln as part of the renovation to the Central Market.

The popular brand made famous for its Caribbean food and extensive cocktail menu will soon be taking over a space in the city’s Cornhill Quarter.

An application has been made by the company to City of Lincoln Council for the retail sale of alcohol, as well as permission for regulated entertainment and late-night refreshments.

Some of the menu highlights include the Caribbean Katsu Curry, Spicy Mac and Cheese with Jerk Mushrooms and their Jerk Chicken. There is also an alternative vegan menu available.

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

Work to breathe new life into the Central Market is currently underway and has been made possible by the Be Lincoln Towns Fund.

The revamped venue is expected to open this autumn, fitted with new toilet facilities, a refurbished market hall and a ‘fresh produce’ area.

The council hopes the development will compliment other developments in the city, including the new 105-bed hotel being built just opposite on Waterside South.

