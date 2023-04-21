Lincoln memorial match to be held in memory of young dad

Two Sunday League teams who a much-loved dad played for will come together for a memorial match at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium next month.

Shawn Dakin sadly took his own life on November 21, 2020 at the age of 30.

The Royal Air Force member has been described by his best friend Paul Herrod as “one of the nicest, happiest guys you could ever wish to meet” and is a “legend to all that new him”.

Shawn played for various teams, inclding Active Arena FC between 2016 and 2018 and then Broadley FC until 2020.

The inaugural Shawn Dakin Memorial Cup match will see the two teams play at the LNER Stadium at 7pm (entry from 6.30pm) on Friday, May 12, 2023.

It has been arranged by his former teams to raise money and raise awaresness for the mental health charity Mind. They are also hoping to do a raffle on the day.

Playeers will be wearing shirts with Shawn’s name and photo before changing into their playing strips. Shawn’s son Xandar will be doing the kick-off.

Tickets, including a fee of £1.13, are available to buy online here.

£5 of the fee paid will go directly to the charity Mind. Additional donations can also be made on the day.

Shawn’s best friend Paul, who is the captain at Active Arena FC, said: “Shawn would be there for anybody, no questions asked. Genuinely the best of best friends. He is a legend to all that knew him and is undoubtedly missed every day that he isn’t with us.”

Paul Slodczyk, player and manager at Active Arena FC, knew Shawn for over two years and has set up a JustGiving page, which has so far raised over £400 – donations can be made here.

He told The Lincolnite: “He was one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Such a genuine person. He always had a smile on his face and always took time out of his way to make sure everyone was okay.”

Matt Newton, Chairman at Broadley FC, said: “He was a fantastic lad and always had time for everyone. He was a lovely bloke and one of the group. He was loved by all his teams and the football circle in Lincoln.

“He was a tall no-nonsense centre-half and good with his headers, and a mainstay in our team while he was with us. A good lad on and off the field.”

