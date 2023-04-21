Ouch! More Lincolnshire people’s spider bite stories
People in Lincolnshire have been telling their stories of spider bites.
Spalding woman Crystal Rudd recently spoke about how she was hospitalised for what doctors believed to be a false widow spider bite to her finger.
More local people have since spoken to BBC Look North about their spider bite experiences, including Angela from south Lincolnshire.
She said: “I was bitten at my home in south Lincolnshire by a tube web spider. I felt something sting the back of my neck, turned around to grab it, otherwise I wouldn’t have known what it was.
“I had to go to the nurse every day to have my dressing changed and I was on very strong antibiotics.”
Pam from near Scunthorpe said: “I was bitten three to four weeks ago. It was very red, very sore. I used applications to try and get it to go down.
“It did initially, then came back up again. It’s only now just gone down and I can still see the mark where I was bitten.”
Brian, from the village of Willoughby in the East Lindsey district of Lincolnshire, added: “I was bitten by a spider many years ago and have felt the need to fight crime ever since.”
