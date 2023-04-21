Man and children targeted in racist attack at Lincoln’s Arboretum
Police request public assistance in identifying the group of youths responsible
We are appealing for witnesses following a racially aggravated assault in Lincoln.
At around 5pm on Monday 3 April, a group of youths reportedly approached a man and his two children at the Arboretum playpark.
The youths reportedly made threats of violence, shouted racial slurs, and assaulted the man by pushing him. Thankfully there were no injuries.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our inquiries, please get in touch by contacting Sergeant Nathan Addlesee at [email protected]
Please quote occurrence number 23000203768 in the subject line.