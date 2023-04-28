Man found dead in supermarket car park near Grimsby
His death is not being treated as suspicious
A man was sadly found dead in the car park of a Morrisons supermarket near Grimsby, but his death is not being treated as suspicious, Humberside Police said.
Officers attended the store on Hilmore Road in Laceby after being called to reports of a concern for safety at around 5am on Friday, April 28.
Three different cordons were reportedly put in place around the car park including the petrol station, opposite the home delivery centre and adjacent to the cash machines. Half the car park was sealed off by officers, but it is understood that the store remains open.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Officers remain in the area conducting lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding his death which is not being treated as suspicious.
“His family have been informed and are currently being supported by officers.”
Anyone with further information in relation to this incident is being urged to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 64 of April 28.
