Man found dead in supermarket car park near Grimsby

A Lincoln shop owner has been left “angry and upset” after her store was broken into by burglars who hundreds of pounds from a till and charity box.

Karen Boulton, 59, who runs Green’s Health on St Mary’s Street, was shocked to discover her store had been burgled on Wednesday night.

The glass door of the natural food store was smashed, and a till containing £100 in cash was taken, along with a Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance charity box containing over £150.

Karen has run the site for the last 15 years, but this incident has left her questioning the future of the shop.

Karen puts this incident down to a lack of police officers patrolling Lincoln High Street.

She told The Lincolnite: “We need a larger police presence and the force need to be easier to get in touch with. At the moment you are almost discouraged to speak to the police.

“You don’t see officers on the beat anymore, and there is little to no deterrent for these offences. Truly I am not sure what can be done.”

Thankfully, a quick turnaround on Thursday allowed the business to run as normal just hours after the burglary – with Locks Express promptly fixing the door and another business lending Karen a new till.

She said: “All my customers have been so supportive, and I was very lucky to have the people who helped me so quickly.

“You work so hard to run a business, just for someone to think they have a divine right to take it all from you.”

In a touching showcase of community spirit, a fundraiser has been set up to recoup the funds from the charity box theft, which you can donate to here.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a report that the shop was broken into and a till containing around £100 in cash was taken. This happened some time overnight on 27 April.

“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 58 of 27 April.”

