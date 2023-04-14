3 seconds ago

Man ‘hit in head with hammer and threatened with knife’ in Grimsby

The incident is believed to have happened on the corner of Farebrother Street and Wintringham Road, Grimsby. | Photo: Google Street View

Officers investigating a reported assault on the corner of Farebrother Street and Wintringham Road, Grimsby on Friday 7 April are appealing for information.

It is reported at around 11.30pm that a group of people were involved in an altercation which resulted in a man reportedly being hit over the head with a hammer.

It is also reported that the man was punched and threatened with a knife before the suspects are believed to have fled the scene heading in the direction of Hainton Avenue, Grimsby.

The man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a serious injury to his head.

If anyone witnessed this incident, or has information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 695 of 7 April.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

