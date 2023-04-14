Man ‘hit in head with hammer and threatened with knife’ in Grimsby
Officers investigating a reported assault on the corner of Farebrother Street and Wintringham Road, Grimsby on Friday 7 April are appealing for information.
It is reported at around 11.30pm that a group of people were involved in an altercation which resulted in a man reportedly being hit over the head with a hammer.
It is also reported that the man was punched and threatened with a knife before the suspects are believed to have fled the scene heading in the direction of Hainton Avenue, Grimsby.
The man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a serious injury to his head.
If anyone witnessed this incident, or has information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 695 of 7 April.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now