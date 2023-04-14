Misconduct hearing for former Stamford police officer who admitted taking cocaine
He admitted to taking it in police interview
A former Lincolnshire Police officer who admitted taking cocaine will face a misconduct hearing.
PC 422 Liam Shields, who was stationed at Stamford, resigned from the force following allegations of breaches of professional behaviour standards.
It is alleged that he partook in a line of cocaine between May 25 and 26 last year, an offence he admitted to during police interview.
Lincolnshire Police also say that former PC Shields took cocaine on various dates between April 13, 2019 and April 18, 2022 – while he was still a serving police officer.
An accelerated misconduct hearing has been called at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters on Friday, April 21 – in relation to Shields’ case.
The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct, as he would have breached honesty and integrity standards by conducting “discreditable conduct.”
