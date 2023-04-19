Man hospitalised with head injuries after Grantham assault
Poilice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident that occurred at around 12.15am on Sunday 16 April.
We received a report that a man in his 20s suffered head injuries following an assault by an unknown offender in the area of Castlegate and the junction of East Street, Grantham.
The man was taken to hospital.
We are looking for witnesses to this incident or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at around the time this took place.
Anyone with any information should call to Grantham CID, incident number 120 of 18 April.
