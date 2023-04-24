Found: Catherine from Fiskerton
An urgent appeal from Lincolnshire Police
Latest Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed Catherine has been found safe and well. Thanks to all who shared the appeal.
We are urgently appealing for help to find 60-year-old Catherine, who was reported missing from Fiskerton.
Catherine has not been seen for several hours and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.
She is five foot 10 inches tall, has a medium build with shoulder-length dyed blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a jade green smock dress and black leggings.
If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 356 of April 23.