Found: Catherine from Fiskerton

A 26 year-old-man has been charged with five offences

Fred Robinson, 26, of no fixed address, will appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court today charged with intentional strangulation and assault at an address in Grantham on 22 April. He has also been charged with criminal damage to a door and windows and two counts of being in possession of offensive weapons, including a baseball bat and a knife at Grantham and District Hospital on 22 April.

Original release – Sunday 23 April

At 7.29 pm, on Saturday 22 April, several calls were received in the Force Control Room reporting what callers believed to be gun shots. Officers were immediately sent to the hospital and arrived within 7 minutes of being deployed. They found a man with a baseball bat outside the accident and emergency department.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possessing offensive weapons. He remains in custody and our investigation is ongoing. There is no evidence to suggest there was a firearm involved. Although we appreciate the calls for service were genuinely made and are grateful that several people reported what they had heard.

As the investigation is ongoing and we have a man still in custody we would ask that people do not speculate about this incident until any criminal proceedings are completed.

Anyone at the hospital today or visiting the local area may see an increased police presence. This incident may have unsettled people so we have asked our officers to visit the area, please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the events last evening or may have information that will help our enquiries to contact the investigating officers. There are a number of ways you can do this:

• By email to [email protected] quoting incident 423 of 22 April

• By calling 101, please quote incident 423 of 22 April

• Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Note to Editors: The copy has been amended to reflect the time of arrival at the hospital. The first call was received at 7.29 pm, officers were deployed by 7.33 pm and on scene with the offender in sight at 7.40 pm.