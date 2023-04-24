Closed North Hykeham pub looking for new operator
It temporarily shut five weeks ago
A pub in North Hykeham is searching for a new operator after temporarily closing.
The Fox and Hounds on Newark Road closed its kitchen and stopped food service in October 2022 due to the rising cost of gas and electric.
It said the bar would remain open, however the Stonegate pub closed five weeks ago.
A spokesperson from the Fox and Hounds said: “We are in the process of recruiting a new operator and will reopen as soon as possible. For the latest information please keep an eye on the pub’s social media.”
Meanwhile, The Lincolnite previously visited the pub to try The Cathedral burger challenge back in 2021.
