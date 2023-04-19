Coronation events planned for across Lincolnshire

Dozens of street parties in the works

Events to mark King Charles’ Coronation will be held across Lincolnshire, with nearly 70 events planned.

The coronation itself takes place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, with the service beginning at 11am.

However, events are set to take place across the bank holiday weekend from May 5 to 8.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that the authority had received applications for 51 street parties and 17 bigger events to be held by residents. The deadline for applications was the end of March.

A spokesperson for LCC said: “We’re delighted so many people took the opportunity to apply for a street party.

“These events, combined with everything else going on in Lincs will hopefully ensure that the celebrations mark the occasion in the best possible way.”

So far, 30 public events marked specifically as royal celebrations are visible on traffic website one.network for the weekend May 5 to 8.

Some 38 events look like they are still to be processed and are likely to appear on One.Network at a later date.

Several larger events are planned to take place, including a Steampunk Seafront Event in Skegness, a big screen showing and entertainment at Lincoln Castle, a procession in Boston’s Central Park and more.

Below are the Coronation road closures listed on one.network:

May 5

Bull Lane, Long Sutton – Coronation Fireworks in the Park

May 6

Holloway Avenue, Bourne, 10am-9pm

West Street, Swaton, 2pm-7pm

Miller’s Gate, Sibsey – Carnival/parade/Street Party

Highcliffe Road, Great Gonerby, Grantham

The Paddock, Ruskington

Castle Square, Lincoln – Coronation Lincoln Makers’ Market

May 7

Bull Lane, Long Sutton, 6am-8.30pm – Entertainment Event

Side Street, Allington, May 7-8

Bourne Road, Swinstead

Church Lane, Scredington, 8am-10pm

Church Street/Cowgate, Heckington, 12noon-6pm

Turnberry Close, Great Gonerby, Grantham, 9am-7pm

North Street, Digby, 1pm-9pm

Conduit Road, Stamford, 8am-8pm

Main Street, Honington, 12noon-4pm

Fen Road, Metheringham

Millgate, Wellingore

Hervey Road, Sleaford

Ickworth Road, Sleaford

Ashfield Road, Sleaford

Welby Gardens, Grantham

Cobblers Way, Sleaford

Holme Road, Kirton Holme

Pools Drive, Sutterton

North Street, Bourne, 8am-8pm

St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 8am-5pm – Coronation Picnic and Parade.

High Street/Market Place, Corby Glen

May 8

Queen’s Walk, Stamford