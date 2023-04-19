Coronation events planned for across Lincolnshire
Dozens of street parties in the works
Events to mark King Charles’ Coronation will be held across Lincolnshire, with nearly 70 events planned.
The coronation itself takes place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, with the service beginning at 11am.
However, events are set to take place across the bank holiday weekend from May 5 to 8.
A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that the authority had received applications for 51 street parties and 17 bigger events to be held by residents. The deadline for applications was the end of March.
A spokesperson for LCC said: “We’re delighted so many people took the opportunity to apply for a street party.
“These events, combined with everything else going on in Lincs will hopefully ensure that the celebrations mark the occasion in the best possible way.”
So far, 30 public events marked specifically as royal celebrations are visible on traffic website one.network for the weekend May 5 to 8.
Some 38 events look like they are still to be processed and are likely to appear on One.Network at a later date.
Several larger events are planned to take place, including a Steampunk Seafront Event in Skegness, a big screen showing and entertainment at Lincoln Castle, a procession in Boston’s Central Park and more.
Below are the Coronation road closures listed on one.network:
May 5
- Bull Lane, Long Sutton – Coronation Fireworks in the Park
May 6
- Holloway Avenue, Bourne, 10am-9pm
- West Street, Swaton, 2pm-7pm
- Miller’s Gate, Sibsey – Carnival/parade/Street Party
- Highcliffe Road, Great Gonerby, Grantham
- The Paddock, Ruskington
- Castle Square, Lincoln – Coronation Lincoln Makers’ Market
May 7
- Bull Lane, Long Sutton, 6am-8.30pm – Entertainment Event
- Side Street, Allington, May 7-8
- Bourne Road, Swinstead
- Church Lane, Scredington, 8am-10pm
- Church Street/Cowgate, Heckington, 12noon-6pm
- Turnberry Close, Great Gonerby, Grantham, 9am-7pm
- North Street, Digby, 1pm-9pm
- Conduit Road, Stamford, 8am-8pm
- Main Street, Honington, 12noon-4pm
- Fen Road, Metheringham
- Millgate, Wellingore
- Hervey Road, Sleaford
- Ickworth Road, Sleaford
- Ashfield Road, Sleaford
- Welby Gardens, Grantham
- Cobblers Way, Sleaford
- Holme Road, Kirton Holme
- Pools Drive, Sutterton
- North Street, Bourne, 8am-8pm
- St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 8am-5pm – Coronation Picnic and Parade.
- High Street/Market Place, Corby Glen
May 8
- Side Street, Allington, May 7-8
- Queen’s Walk, Stamford
