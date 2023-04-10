How Lincolnshire will celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation

On Saturday, May 6, the United Kingdom will celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The historic event will be marked with events around Lincolnshire for people to enjoy.

King Charles III will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

His Majesty’s wife Camilla will also be crowned as the Queen Consort, as the pair are welcomed to the head of the British monarchy.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has allocated more than £1 million for screenings of the event at public spaces across the United Kingdom.

Here in Lincolnshire, there are a host of watch-along events and interactive activities that all the family can take part in.

From Steampunk gatherings to commemorative festivals at local parks, here are the pick of Lincolnshire’s Coronation events.

Steampunk Seafront Event – Skegness

Each year it is normally Lincoln that welcomes the Steampunk community for its annual festival, but a spin-off event will be taking place in Skegness during Coronation celebrations.

The event takes place at Tower Gardens on Lumley Road on Saturday, May 6, running from 10am to 5pm with full live TV coverage of the Coronation.

The inclusive community event will bring live music, fairground rides, charity stalls and a large picnic area to Skegness, as well as a host of interactive competitions for Steampunkers to take part in.

Lincoln Castle

Much like the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lincoln Castle will put King Charles III’s Coronation on the big screen within the castle grounds.

It will be an opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with the local community, with the castle grounds dressed in celebratory colours to mark the event.

There will be bandstand entertainment on the day, and admission to the castle is free of charge over the bank holiday weekend.

Central Park Procession – Boston

In Boston, a carnival has been planned at Central Park to celebrate the King’s Coronation, with all the local community invited.

The event, which runs from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, May 6, will see Boston draped in red, white and blue colours, as well as the organisation of a live procession from Pescod Square Shopping Centre to Central Park.

Live music and entertainment will keep crowds entertained throughout the day, as well as a host of activities including face painting, fancy dress competitions and balloon modelling.

Celebration Event – Sleaford

Sleaford Town Council will host a day of fun-filled family activities at Boston Road Recreational Ground on the King’s Coronation day.

Running from 9am to 7.30pm, there will be a big screen showing the television coverage, live entertainment from an ABBA tribute act, farmers market stalls, food and drink options and child-friendly activities – including bouncy castles and face painting.

There will also be a duck race and a fun run in the town on May 6, each raising money for charity.

International Bomber Command Centre – Lincoln

A Coronation celebration at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln will also be free to attend on May 6.

There’s no booking requirement, and there will be craft activities as well as artefacts on display for the family to enjoy.

It runs from 11am to 3pm on the day of the Coronation.

Belvoir Castle – Grantham

Surely one of the ideal locations for a King’s Coronation event would be one of the most regal buildings in the Lincolnshire area?

Belvior Castle on the outskirts of Grantham will be hosting a full weekend of activities for the Coronation, with bunting, entertainment and food and drink stalls giving the street party flavour.

A screening of the Coronation will also be available in the castle’s grounds. Tickets (book here) cost £22 for adult entry to the castle and garden for the Coronation, and £10 for children.

