Pumpkin the paralysed puppy ready to steal Wizard of Oz show
She will be starring in the theatre production this Easter
Some 18 months after her owner was told she would be paralysed for life, Pumpkin the puppy is taking her wheels onto the New Theatre Royal stage.
Pumpkin is a West Highland Terrier with a tragic backstory. She was born without the use of her back legs and thousands of pounds were raised to get her a new set of wheels to aid mobility.
However, an MRI scan revealed that her spine had been broken and fused back together incorrectly, leaving her back legs facing backwards and sentencing Pumpkin to a life of disability.
Despite this, she has taken life in her stride and become a local celebrity, raising thousands of pounds with regular charity pup meets.
Now, Pumpkin will be embarking on her biggest career leap so far – playing the role of Toto in the New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Easter production of The Wizard of Oz.
She will be joined on the stage by their regulars Arran Wilson, Dan Badrick and Camilia O’Grady, as well as Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle – between April 5 and 12.
Pumpkin’s owner Tammie Fox described the puppy as “my little baby” and said she is excited to see Pumpkin on the stage.
“You don’t see a dog on wheels everyday, especially not on the stage”, she said. “I have my full trust in her and I know that the audience are going to love her.”
New Theatre Royal’s artistic director Natalie Hayes-Cowley was full of praise for Pumpkin, saying: “She didn’t bark, she didn’t react when we had the sound effects of the dogs barking, and she’s very relaxed in our arms.”
To book your tickets for The Wizard of Oz this Easter, visit the New Theatre Royal website.
