Residents divided over removal of ‘eyesore’ Lincoln footbridge
Users say it’s ugly but important
Residents are split over plans to demolish a footbridge near Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter to make way for a new 105-bed hotel.
City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee gave approval for initial plans for the six-storey venue during a meeting on Wednesday.
Councillors labelled the bridge an “eyesore” as they welcomed the outline planning application.
The proposed hotel will go on to replace the currently vacant Lincolnshire Co-op shopping centre on the corner of Waterside South.
Construction will require the demolition of the footbridge acros Melville Street, although this will require additional land law consent.
Mark Carter backed the plans as he labelled the bridge “ugly”, adding “It reminds me of the stark governmental buildings you see.”
While enthusiastic about the idea of tearing it down, Mr Carter also appeared sympathetic to those living on the side opposite the city centre as it would become more difficult for them to cross the road.
Wenda Stuart added: “I think it should go. It’s just not very nice to see.”
On the other hand, Siemens employee Jim Togher says he uses the bridge several times a day, especially when going into the city centre for lunch.
“I think it’s fundamental. You’ve got the crossing down the bottom and another at the top of the road but the practicality of it makes this a very important bridge.”
His thoughts were echoed by Heather Smith who says she uses it five days a week. She admitted that it’s “not the most attractive of bridges” but say it’s crucial for pedestrians.
“I don’t think it would be the end of the world if it was taken down, but it’s just a bit more convenient that there is another way of crossing the rod in between the two crossings, and it doesn’t stop traffic either,” she continued.
The plans were originally for a seven-storey hotel, however, pre-application discussions and revision during the course of the application led to a reduction in height.
Designs have also been realigned in order to maintain views of Lincoln Cathedral and Castle.
