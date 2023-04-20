Scunthorpe residents give verdict on new voter ID law
Free ID can be requested until April 25
People from an area in Scunthorpe with an election turnout much lower than the national average have given their views on voter ID.
BBC Look North spoke to people on Frodingham Road in the town centre to find out how prepared voters are ahead of the local elections this May.
People voting in person will need to be ready to show photo identification before they recieve a ballot paper – see a list of accepted forms of photo ID here.
Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID known as a Voter Authority Certficiate online here or by completing a paper form, but this must be done by 5pm on April 25, 2023.
One woman told BBC Look North “I’ve never had a photo ID”, while a man said “they should be asking everyone for ID, it’s nice, it’s good”.
Anotbher man said: “I think it will put people off voting because there are a lot of people out there that haven’t got a driving licence, don’t go abroad so they haven’t got a passport, and if they can’t vote then a lot of them are not going to bother.”
