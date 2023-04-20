Man dies in tragic A17 Heckington medical episode crash
The road was closed for several hours
A man in his 50s has sadly died following a crash on the A17 at Heckingon on Wednesday, police confirmed.
The driver is understood to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
A police spokesperson issued a statement confirming the fatality, adding that his family have been informed.
The A17 was closed in both directions for several hours on Wednesday, April 19. Police said at the time that a car transporter had left the road.