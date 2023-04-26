Second ‘Requires Improvement’ rating for Scunthorpe care home

A Scunthorpe care home which was previously in breach of CQC regulations has been graded ‘Requires Improvement’ for a second time.

St Mary’s in Scunthorpe is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 47 people with dementia or mental health issues.

An inspection was carried out at the care home on St Mary’s Court on February 22, with the results being published on April 24.

The service, run by Visionary Care Ltd, was rated as Requires Improvement overall for the second consecutive inspection.

The report found it had acted on all regulation breaches flagged by the CQC in the last inspection.

The categories of safety and responsiveness were given Good ratings, while leadership and effectiveness were still left at Requires Improvement.

During this most recent inspection, the CQC found that the provider had not ensured all staff were suitably trained or supported to perform within their roles, and records relating to people’s fluid intake were not regularly reviewed.

However, staffing numbers were deemed to be at the required level, care plans were praised for being person-centred and residents were supported to have “maximum choice and control of their lives”, with the support of the staff.

The findings meant that the provider was no longer in breach of regulations, but more still needed to be done in terms of staff supervision.

Despite this, CQC inspectors did say that staff felt the registered manager was supportive and approachable, though regular supervision had not taken place.

Recommendations were also made regarding the guidance for staff relating to medicines prescribed on an as-and-when required basis.

They were also told to improve the monitoring of fluid intake for residents.

St Mary’s was contacted for comment, but hadn’t responded at the time of publication.

