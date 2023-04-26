“Beloved” tarantula stolen from Cleethorpes pet store
Shelly has a big sentimental value to the shop
A pet shop in Cleethorpes said its “beloved” tarantula which has “a ton of sentimental value” has been stolen.
Exotics Of The World Ltd on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes said the shop’s pet called Shelly was taken on Saturday, April 22.
Shelly is a Mexican red knee tarantula and very important to staff at the shop.
In a post on social media the shop said: “We do have CCTV footage of the theft and would prefer not to involve the police, however, if needs be we will do.
“Shelly is the shops pet and was raised from a sling so has a ton of sentimental value for current/past workers and work experiences.
“Please return to the shop or please get in contact with us via email [email protected].”
