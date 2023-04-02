Unconventional slumber party: Lincoln nightclub roof becomes nap zone

Two men were escorted to safety early this morning after they were found sleeping on the roof of a nightclub in Lincoln.

The pair reportedly believed the nightclub roof was a suitable location for a brief nap at around 5:30am on April 2, 2023.

Lincolnshire Police received a call from nightclub staff who were concerned for the men’s safety.

In response, the force deployed drones operated by their Chief Drone Pilot, Kev Taylor. Upon locating the men, the drone used its 2000 lumen spotlight to wake them up and guide them safely off the roof.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also assisted in the rescue efforts.

Commenting on the incident, Kev Taylor told ITV News: “The footage shows how we can use this technology to keep people safe and fight crime.

“It was a busy evening last night, and this is just one example of keeping people safe. Drones really support police work by offering that eye in the sky view that helps officers on the ground.”

This incident was one of eight drone deployments overnight by the Lincolnshire Police.

