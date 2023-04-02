Then and now: Amazing timeshift video of Lincoln through the years

A Lincoln photographer and history enthusiast who loves delving into the archives has shared some of the most remarkable transformations which Lincoln has undergone.

His videos show the years melt away as historic pictures fade into the modern day.

From a tram shed that became a furniture store to the evolving High Street, John Bennett has made over 600 timeshift videos to encapsulate different parts of the city’s history.

“Being born and bred in Lincoln, with history all around you, makes you a natural historian,” he said.

“Everyone knows about the Cathedral and Castle, but this history is more personal to ordinary people too.”

He has selected some of his favourite shots to share with Lincolnite readers, going “back to the days when trams ran from St Benedict Square to the southern terminus in Bracebridge.”

He told The Lincolnite: “I love ones that are local to me in Bracebridge, and finding the old tram shed was still there as a furniture store started this whole project off. I’ve been fascinated by the trams ever since

“The thing I love most about Lincoln is that history, but also mixed with a modern vibrant city.

“When I realised that the trams shed was still there I was amazed, because I had no idea despite living in Lincoln all my life. So I started to wonder what other buildings were hiding in plain sight like that?”

When John first started doing the time shifts around four years ago they were still photos, half modern and half old, merged down the middle.

After teaching himself video editing, he hasn’t looked back and continues to create videos which are well received by people in local history groups on Facebook.

“For the future I’d love to see something like the time shifts taken to the next level of VR headsets, so people could walk round and see what was there in the past,” he said.

“I’m sure it would be possible, but not by me unfortunately, probably some genius at the university.”

