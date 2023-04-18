Week left to bid for Red Arrows Scampton Gate Guardian

There is just over a week to get your bids in for the former Red Arrows jet up for auction, known fondly as RAF Scampton’s Gate Guardian.

There have been over 20 bids for the historic BAE Hawk T1A XX306, which was also the final one to leave RAF Scampton prior to its closure in March 2023.

At the time of publication, the highest bid stands at £60,000, but the reserve has not yet been reached.

GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions’ live auction started at 10am on Wednesday, April 12. The auction website now shows an earlier closing date of 10am on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The main lot – the Gate Guardian – doesn’t include any logs and there is no engine fitted.

Viewing can be arranged by appointment.

GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions said the frames are not included with the aircraft and it can quote the winning bidder for transport and reassembly of the aircraft at their location.

The auction also includes a further six lots, including a Red Arrow Hawk T1A wing and the canopy.

The XX306 was built at the British Aerospace plant at Dunsfold and handed over to the Royal Air Force on May 23, 1980.

The jet spent two months at RAF Valley before flying to RAF Kemble – the Red Arrows’ previous home – and joined the Squadron on July 3, 1980.

The aircraft was retired from the aerobatic team on October 20, 2012. It was transferred to Shawbury on October 22, 2012 and then placed into storage.

It was then selected to be the Gate Guardian for RAF Scampton and transferred to RAF Cranwell for cosmetic refurbishment prior to being moved by road to Scampton on August 11, 2015.

The aircraft was reassembled on the main gate on October 12, 2015 and unveiled to the public in a ceremony marking the occasion.

The aircraft has clocked up 7,378 hours and 15 minutes of flying time during its career, with a total of 13,007 landings.

