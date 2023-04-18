Lincoln cafe hits out at inspectors over one-star hygiene rating

A restaurant and coffee bar in Lincoln has criticised health inspectors after it was given a one-star hygiene rating for the first time in its history.

Churchills on Lincoln High Street was subject to a hygiene inspection on March 12, where the restaurant was examined for its handling of food, management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of the building’s facilities.

According to inspectors, improvement was necessary across all three categories of examination, with management of food safety requiring “major improvement”.

It is the first time that the restaurant has scored one star for hygiene, dropping from three stars in 2021 and the maximum five stars in 2019.

A spokesperson for Churchills told The Lincolnite that management are disappointed with the report, and have requested a re-inspection to quickly correct the record for their customers.

They said that the restaurant may not have been “totally innocent” and a few issues were there on inspection day, but the busyness of the shift, alongside other problems out of their control, were primary reasons for the low rating.

“Results like this dishearten our staff and affect us all”, they said. “We should be able to grade the health inspectors on their performance too!”

