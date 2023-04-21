‘Woman with pitchfork’ spotted by Lincoln Cathedral after rose bush theft
35 rose bushes planted for Prince Phillip were stolen
We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage after 35 rose bushes planted in memory of Prince Phillip were stolen from outside Lincoln Cathedral.
The rose bushes, valued at around £700, were taken sometime between 11pm on Sunday 16 April and 1am on Monday 17 April.
We have been made aware that a woman was seen in the area with a pitchfork. We would like to speak with this woman.
Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time the theft occurred, and area also appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of this area.
If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting crime reference 23000229058.
