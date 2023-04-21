North Kesteven bin collections to start an hour earlier

Bin collections in North Kesteven will be an hour earlier from next month.

The change from 7.30am to 6.30am will be implemented from Tuesday, May 2.

North Kesteven District Council says it is a result of “lessons learned from last year’s extreme heat”, when crews were sent out on shifts earlier to avoid peak temperatures.

Local people are being urged to remember to put their bins out earlier than usual, adjusting for the new set-off time for waste crews in the district.

The council says it will avoid last-minute changes to collection times in future, for moments such as severe weather and disruption.

As well as this, bin collection days in North Kesteven will be adjusted around the May 1 and May 29 bank holidays.

Those who normally present black general waste bins on these two bank holiday Mondays will need to put them out for collection on the Saturday before, by 6.30am.

As for the upcoming Coronation Weekend, NKDC says it will still have refuse and recycling collections continue as normal for Monday customers, despite May 8 being a bank holiday.

