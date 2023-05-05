Boating returns to Lincoln’s Boultham Park for Coronation picnic
For the first time since 1977
For the first time in 46 years, to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation, Boultham Park’s Picnic in the Park event will welcome boating on the lake.
On Sunday 7 May, between 11am and 4pm, visitors can experience the park’s newly restored lake in a different way, and get a little closer to nature on the rowing boats!
Last enjoyed on the lake in 1977, groups of up to five can row boats across the water for around half an hour each time.
A total of six boats will be available, three smaller boats holding up to three people, and a further three boats holding up to five people.
Prices:
Small boat: £2.50 per person for 2 people, £1 extra for a third person
Medium boat: £2.50 per person for 4 people, £1 extra for a fifth person
For full details on what to expect at Boultham Park’s Coronation Picnic in the Park event, visit Lincoln park to hold Coronation picnic fit for a king
