Glory Hole divers find crumbling underside as work to shore up walkway continues

Fears the closure will be in place for many more months

Parts of Lincoln’s Glory Hole footpath underside have “crumbled away” according to the latest findings by divers.

Lincolnshire County Council recently sent divers to investigate the historic walkway after it was closed in February due to fractured wooden beams and areas of the concrete bed starting to fail.

The council has now received the results of the divers’ “fingertip search” of the area.

A spokesperson said: “The underwater investigation has revealed that most of the vertical piles are in reasonable condition, with the exception of one post in particular.

“Other areas under the walkway have deteriorated in a major way, which has backed-up our theory into how the Glory Hole underside crumbled away.”

They said the results had given the council “vital information” about the most vulnerable areas.

The council said it was in the process of drawing up plans to “possibly build a section of the structure with modern materials”.

However, the costs and time frame have not yet been established.

“With the site being within a conservation area and the Grade II listed buildings immediately alongside the walkway, the entire situation is extremely complex and needs to continue with sympathy and appreciation for the historic nature of the Glory Hole,” said the council.

Discussions are ongoing with the heritage and conservation teams.

Businessman Roger Baldam-Lucas runs the Be Hair salon which is accessed by the walkway and says his income has already been impacted by the closure.

He wanted to remind people that his business was open, particularly after it moved from its usual position to the other end of the walkway.

However, he feared the closure will carry on for months and that further delays will only cause more losses.

“Customers are already going to other shops in the area. They’re not finding us, they think we’re shut,” he said.

“We’re trying to inform people that we’re open in as many ways as possible but a big part of our business is from walk-bys along the thoroughfare.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now