Call for traffic light solution for Western Growth Corridor project

Residents express worries over disruption and increased traffic in the area

Councillors have renewed a call to replace a one-way system with traffic lights ahead of the major Western Growth Corridor development in Lincoln.

Councillor Eddie Strengiel raised concerns over the proposed one-way system during a Lincolnshire County Council Full Council meeting on Friday.

The system is part of the plans for the major Western Growth Corridor development in Lincoln, which aims to construct 3,200 new homes.

Strengiel emphasised the potential negative impact on residents in Birchwood and the surrounding areas, including increased congestion, rat runs, and restricted access to Birchwood Avenue from Skellingthorpe Road.

“I’ve been pushing for quite a while actually to discontinue this one-way system because it’s going to create a massive impact on the residents of Birchwood, Hartsholme, and the surrounding areas,” said Strengiel.

The proposed system, running from Woodfield Avenue to Skellingthorpe Road, has raised significant worries among residents.

Councillor Richard Davies, the portfolio holder for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, supported Strengiel’s view and emphasised the importance of considering the opinions of local residents.

He agreed with maintaining a two-way traffic flow in Birchwood Avenue, and suggested the implementation of a more advanced traffic signal system as an alternative solution.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to make the road one-way. I think that would be a massive disservice to local residents, and I don’t think we should allow or let the developer off the hook by allowing them to go for a cheaper option,” he said.

The proposed one-way system has sparked extensive discussion among residents, with concerns raised about potential disruptions and increased traffic on the nearby Skellingthorpe Road and Doddington Road, which already experience heavy congestion during peak hours.

The City of Lincoln Council, in collaboration with Lincolnshire County Council, is currently finalising the plans for the Western Growth Corridor development, including the traffic management arrangements.

While the exact start dates for the works have not been announced, both councils have committed to minimising disruption to the road network and continuously monitoring and adjusting traffic management measures during the construction period.

The authorities are actively working with the developers to address concerns and explore alternatives to the proposed one-way system.

A spokesperson for City of Lincoln Council said: “Officers from the city council are working closely with project partners to finalise details of the traffic management plan, which is designed to keep traffic flowing in the area of the works and minimise disruption to the road network for all users, local residents and businesses.

“We expect to be in a position to release final details in the coming weeks.”

