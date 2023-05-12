Caught on CCTV: Dog kicked in chest in Grimsby
The RSCPA are appealing for information after a man was spotted kicking a dog to the ground in Grimsby.
The incident was captured on CCTV outside the YMCA on Freeman Street in Grimsby at 6.45pm on Sunday, February 26.
A man wearing dark clothing is seen smoking with another person and a shepherd-type dog which is sat beside them, off its lead.
The dog wanders away before being followed by the man, who kicks it hard in the chest to lift the dog off its feet and into a fence.
It was spotted by a concerned member of the public who notified animal welfare charity the RSPCA.
Inspector Laura Barber, who tracked down the CCTV images as part of the investigation, said: “The video clearly shows the man kicking the dog with real force and the dog is frightened and submissive.
“Prior to this we understand a woman was with the two men but she left them to go to the shop – so she may be the owner of the pet.
“This is in a busy area and close to roads so I am hoping others may have seen something and be able to provide me with information as to who this man is.
“I want to hear from him, or anyone who knows who he is, as soon as possible. I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is okay.”
An appeal has now been launched to help track down the individual, and anyone with information is being asked to call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 1238018.
The man was wearing dark clothing and black and white trainers.
