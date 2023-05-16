Councillor Biff Bean takes over as the 818th Mayor of Lincoln

He takes over from Councillor Rosie Kirk

Councillor Biff Bean has become the 818th Mayor of the City of Lincoln.

The city council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) took place on Tuesday in Lincoln’s Guildhall to officially welcome the new Mayor.

Councillor Bean takes over from Councillor Rosie Kirk who is stepping away from local politics after her year in the Mayor’s office.

Rosie said: “It’s been an extremely historic year for us. Thank you to my ward Birchwood, who put their faith and trust in me to elect me three times.

“We had an incredibly busy and successful year. I feel very fulfilled,” she later told reporters.

Councillor Bean, who served as the Deputy Mayor in 2022/23, said: “I feel really, really proud. This is the proudest day of my public life.”

He later said: “I love this city, I’m born and bred in this city and I will do what I can to promote it to the best of my ability.”

He was supported by Councillor Chris Burke, who referenced the new mayor’s time living in New York.

“I have no doubt Biff will be the Mayor that promotes our city at the heart of our potential tourist market by building links with the city and the people of New York,” he said.

“He plans to renew our links with our twin German City of Neustadt and forge a strong relationship with our business community here in Lincoln.”

Councillor Bean was born in Lincoln in 1963, spending much of his early life in Hartsholme.

He has been a road sweeper, a member of the Civil Service and the Royal Navy.

He also lived for a number of years in the Big Apple, where he worked in restaurants and hotels, spent time as a soccer coach and worked in construction.

It was also there that he met his wife Wendy.

Since returning to the UK, has worked for the Youth Offending Service.

He was elected as a councillor for Hartsholme in 2017.

During the AGM, Wendy Bean was also appointed as the Mayoress, while Councillor Neil Murray was appointed as the City Sheriff, with Dorinda Hudson selected as Sheriff’s Lady.

Councillor Alan Briggs was appointed as Deputy Mayor, and Wendy Mager as Deputy Mayoress.

See more pictures from the ceremony below