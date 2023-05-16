Louth couple offered cash for criminal charge to be dropped
Sentencing has been adjourned due to illness
The sentence of a Louth woman who admits perverting the course of justice has been adjourned after she was admitted to hospital.
Hayley Haywood, 40, was due to be sentenced alongside her husband, Ryan Haywood, 56, after they both pleaded guilty to a charge of doing an act intentend to pervert the course of public justice.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite