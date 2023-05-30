CQC threatens closure of ‘inadequate’ Louth care home in special measures

A patch of Lincoln High Street which has been filled with tarmac after roadworks two months ago will be fully restored, the council has said.

Anglian Water removed a paved section of the pedestrian area near Peacocks in March.

Instead of being replaced with bricks, it was filled with black tarmac which is noticeable in the shopping precinct.

After questions about the state of it were raised on Twitter, Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that there are plans for it to be returned to its previous state.

“We’re aware of this temp reinstatement by Anglian Water,” a spokesperson said.

“The correct blocks are currently on order from a specialist quarry so AW can replace.

“These works had to be completed quickly by AW so water pressure could be controlled here to prevent burst mains & loss of water supply.”

Anglian Water workers spent more than a week installing a pressure reduction valve beneath the high street in March.

A spokesperson said at the time: “This work will help to optimise water pressure for our customers in Lincoln as well as helping to reduce the risk of leaks and bursts in the network.