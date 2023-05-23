Discussions between ‘interested parties’ in former Lincoln Debenhams site

Could we soon have a replacement?

St Marks Shopping Centre has confirmed that there is interest in the vacant Debenhams store.

Along with more than 70% of the Debenhams stores, it remains empty after closing two years ago.

Lincoln’s Debenhams store at St Marks Shopping Centre closed its doors in May 2021 after the company was bought out by online retailer Boohoo, following numerous administration and bankruptcy fears.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite