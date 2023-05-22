First wave of asylum seekers ‘to arrive in August’ at RAF Scampton

Details of the first 200 to arrive

The Home Office is reportedly moving the first migrants into temporary accommodation at RAF Scampton in mid-August.

Scampton Parish Council has been told that the first wave is expected to be made of around 200.

The government body outlined is controversial plans for the site at parish council meeting on Wednesday, May 17.

This would give around three months for West Lindsey District Council to continue its legal efforts to block the use of the site.

The Home Office hasn’t confirmed or denied the latest reports, but said the accommodation would be filled in phases.

Site investigators have been seen at the former airbase in recent weeks, suggesting that preparations are already underway.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping reduce the use of costly hotels.

“Not only are these sites more affordable for taxpayers, but they are also more manageable for communties, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built, safe and secure accommodation they provide.”

Plans for a £300m regeneration project on the site are on hold due to the government plans.

Following their unsuccessful attempt to obtain an urgent injunction from the High Court, West Lindsey District Council is now pursuing a full judicial review, although a date for this has yet to be scheduled.

Councillor Roger Patterson believes that the hearing should take place as soon as possible, adding that their case is much stronger than that of Hambleton District Council, which previously won its judicial review against the Home Office.

“The Parish Council is working closely with WLDC because we want this £300 million deal with Scampton Holdings to go ahead,” said Vice Chairman Christine Sneath.

